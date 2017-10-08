World Cup Qualifier: Chipolopolo’s Coach, captain speak on Zambia loss to Nigeria

Related News

Coach Wedson Nyirenda of Zambia’s national team, Chipolopolo, says he is proud of his team and not disappointed losing 0-1 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the second leg of Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Nyirenda made the assertion on Saturday in Uyo at a post-match news conference at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, venue of the qualifier.

The coach, who congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their qualification for the World Cup, said he was happy with his team.

“I don’t have any regret. I’m very happy, it wasn’t easy, the Super Eagles have experience, this is our best game so far.

“Our objective is to rebuild the team within a short time. We have very hard working and determined players, I am proud of my team,’’ Nyirenda said.

The coach said that the team knew it was coming to Nigeria for a very tough game and had prepared very well.

“We played a very good game and for me, the future is great for the team,’’ he said.

Also, the Captain of Chipolopolo, Kennedy Nweene, said the team had no regret over the result of the match.

“We have a lot of young players, I am very happy the way we conducted ourselves in the game, I am not disappointed,’’ Nweene said.

In his reaction, the Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, said his team had a very difficult game and that the team did not underrate the Chipolopolo players.

Rohr said he was happy that his team won and qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, explaining, however, that the team would take the remaining matches seriously.

“The most difficult game in the qualifiers is today, we are at home, the pressure to win at home was high.

“Today was a big fight, we had to be intelligent and not concede a goal, I am very happy for the victory,’’ Rohr said.

The Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi, said the match with the Chipolopolo was very tactical.

Mikel said the future was bright for the Chipolopolo players, describing them as good, physically fit and energetic.

He, however, said the Super Eagles were more technical than the Chipolopolo players in the match.

Mikel said he was proud to be the captain of the Super Eagles and that his team was ready for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was tension- soaked as the Super Eagles players missed many scoring chances until the 73rd minute when Alex Iwobi scored the winner.

Iwobi’s entry as a substitute to Simon Moses in the second half of the match changed the tempo of the game putting smile at last on the faces of the Super Eagles fans.

(NAN)