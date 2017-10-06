Russia 2018: England, Germany book World Cup ticket

The roster of teams that have qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup has now hit ten as the duo of England and Germany have joined the list.

England booked their spot at the 2018 World Cup courtesy of a 1-0 win over Slovenia in their penultimate Group F fixture on Thursday night.

The Three Lions entered the match knowing that a victory would secure their spot at next summer’s tournament in Russia, and a late Harry Kane effort was enough to see the Three Lions through.

On their part, defending champions Germany confirmed their qualification for next year’s World Cup by beating Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.

Germany progress as group winners but Northern Ireland remain well placed to make November’s play-offs.

Aside Germany and England who just booked their places, the other teams that have qualified for next year’s World Cup are hosts, Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea and Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Tunisia and Nigeria could also join this list if they win their respective qualifying games this weekend.

