Kano Pillars FC confirms Musa as Technical Adviser for 2017/2018 NPFL season

Former Nigerian league champions Kano Pillars Football Club on Thursday confirmed their acting Technical Adviser, Ibrahim Musa, as their Technical Adviser for the forthcoming 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

A statement by the club’s Media Officer, Rilwanu Malikawa, disclosed that the club’s Chairman, Tukur Babangida, confirmed this after their management board’s meeting at the club’s secretariat in Kano.

It said Mr. Babangida also disclosed that the board agreed that Mr. Musa would work with a technical crew which includes Ahmed Garba as Chief Coach and Friday Christopher as Assistant Coach.

“Muzambilu Aliyu also retained his position as Goalkeepers Trainer, while the board appointed Kabiru Baleria as the club’s Team Manager with immediate effect,’’ the statement quoted Babangida as saying.

He was further quoted as saying the confirmation of the new technical crew to lead the team now was based on the individual member’s commitment.

“When they were in acting capacity in the immediate past season, they were committed, and it is now our hope that they will tighten their belts and work hard to redeem the glory of the club in the forthcoming season,’’ the club chairman had said.

He further said the club has agreed to retain 22 of the 35 players registered last season, based on the report of the technical crew.

“The rest of the players have been redeployed to Junior Kano Pillars FC, while those on loan deals which expired can decide their future in the club,’’ Mr. Babangidda said.

He added that players’ redeployment to the club’s junior team was based on their performances and technical reasons and their wages would be re-negotiated.

The club chairman also said the club has invited six new players to reinforce the team from various clubs within and outside the country.

“Some of these new players are expected to be in Kano by this weekend to join the team’s training session on Monday.

“Also, all the retained players are directed to resume training on Monday and any player who fails to show up will have himself to blame for any action taken against him,’’ he said.

The statement also quoted Mr. Babangida as commending Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for his moral and financial support to the club.

“We also thank our fans, the state Football Association, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kano State Chapter, security personnel, the state Referees Council and the entire people of Kano state for their continued support to the club.

“We hope they will all sustain the tempo because the club’s management board has commenced preparations ahead of next season.

“We will do everything humanly possible to reclaim the club’s position as Nigerian champions at the end of next season.’’

(NAN)