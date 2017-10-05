Super Eagles’ clash with Zambia will be good to behold – Coach Rohr

Related News

Super Eagles’ Chief Coach, Gernot Rohr, says his team’s clash with the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on Saturday will be a good game to behold.

Mr. Rohr, while speaking on Thursday in Uyo at a pre-match press conference, said the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier would be tough because it is a decisive game for his team.

“It is going to be a decisive match as the two teams play very good football, though with different styles,” he said.

“They have a team with lots of young people, who are quick strikers. But the style of play with Cameroon is a reference point for us.”

The Eagles coach however said the match would be more difficult than the September 1 match with Cameroon at the same venue in Uyo, which his team won 4-0.

He also said the Chipolopolo team had changed since the first encounter with the Super Eagles in Ndola about a year ago in the Russia 2018 Qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles beat Zambia 2-1 then.

“Zambia’s team a year ago is not the same one with what we have now. They have changed a lot, and they have many young players who have come in from the under-20 team.

“So, we have a different team we are going to play against now. We therefore need to have the creativity to change something to be able to surprise them,” Mr. Rohr said.

He said in spite of the Super Eagles’ advantage of having 10 points, three more than the Chipolopolo who have seven points, his team were determined to win the match.

“We have to win. If we have a draw, it will not be enough for us to go through. We have to win this game.

“We are confident as a team. I feel a big motivation in my team. We have trained very well.”

He said his team was in high spirits with no injured player among the 23 in camp, while his choice of players would be based on physical fitness, mental strength and calmness.

The coach then appealed to the fans in Uyo to come out to support the Super Eagles to win the match on Saturday.

Speaking also, the Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, said the players were also motivated for the match.

“It is a game we want to win, and hopefully we will win. We are not going to take this game lightly,” Mr. Mikel said.

He said his team was very confident and that the game would be won on the basis of a complete teamwork by the Super Eagles.

Ola Aina, a new inclusion in the Super Eagles team, while speaking also promised to be focused and to do his best for his country.

Mr. Aina, who plays for Hull City in England, assured Nigerian fans that he was ready to serve his country with all his strength.

(NAN)