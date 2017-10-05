Zambia’s Chipolopolo train in Abuja, state readiness for Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Related News

Chipolopolo of Zambia on Thursday had a training session at the AstroTurf pitch of the Goal Project, Package B, National Stadium, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Zambian football club

is preparing to face Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Saturday in Uyo in an all-important 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The training session which lasted for about an hour started at 9 a.m. and ended at 10.05 a.m., led by Coach Wedson Nyirenda and his assistants.

More than 20 players were seen taking part in the work-out session.

Kennedy Mweene, first-choice goalkeeper and captain of the Zambian national team was one of the players easily spotted as he trained away from the rest of the squad.

NAN also reports that other players sweated under the watchful eyes of coach Nyirenda, with two other goalkeepers — Toaster Nsabata and Allan Chibue being put through their paces.

After the training session, Nyirenda told journalists that his team was prepared and would give everything in the game, adding that all his team needed was good result on Saturday.

He said “I was only 15 days old on the job when Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1 in Ndola.

“There wasn’t much I could do at that time since changing everything within a short period of time would have been detrimental to the team.

“We went on gradual rebuilding process which yielded good result and now we have a solid team in place, consisting of few senior players, under 20 players and other local players.

“We played the Algerians at their backyard and got good result; I must confess that it was not a mere feat at all and I think that in itself gave my boys a lot of motivation.

“Now, we are to face the Super Eagles, a team which boasts of a lot of stars in Europe and I can assure you that my boys will be more motivated going into the game in Uyo.”

The coach, however, noted that his team would have to respect the Eagles for who they are and what they do, but would go into the game to get great result.

“We have to give the Eagles their deserved respect but we won’t be afraid of them as all we need is good result to boost our chances of qualifying for the World Cup,” he said.

The Zambians, who touched down in Abuja from their Lizzy Sports Centre camp in East Legon, Accra on Wednesday, are expected to connect a flight to Uyo later on Thursday (today).

(NAN)