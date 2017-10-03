Nigeria vs Zambia: Victor Moses, Iwobi miss out on Eagles’ first training

The England-based duo of Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses were top on the list of absentees in the first Super Eagles training held on Tuesday at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, and Ola Aina were the other players not present as the Eagles began training on Tuesday ahead of the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia.
It is understood that all the players except for Victor Moses are already in town and should be available for Wednesday’s sessions.
Tuesday’s training session started at around 5 p.m. and ended at 6.20 p.m. under the floodlights, with Gernot Rohr and his assistants fully involved.
Nigeria sits top of group B with 10 points after four games, having won three games and drawn one.
The Eagles need nothing but a positive result against their Saturday opponent who are placed second on the table, with seven points.
Nigeria will seal a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance with the minimum win in a game scheduled to Kick –off by 5pm on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.
Super Eagles at Tuesday’s training:
Dele Ajiboye
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Daniel Akpeyi
Defenders
Elderson Echiejile
Leon Balogun
Shehu Abdullahi
Uche Agbo
William Troost Ekong
Midfielders
Mikel Obi
Mikel Agu
John Ogu
Oghenekaro Etebo
Ogenyi Onazi
Aremu Afis
Ifeanyi Ifeanyi
Wilfred Ndidi
Forwards
Anthony Nwakaeme
Odion Ighalo
Kelechi Iheanacho
Ahmed Musa
Players Missing
Victor Moses
Alex Iwobi
Chidozie Awaziem
Ola Aina
Moses Simon