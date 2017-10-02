Relegated Shooting Starts transfer list 20 players

Related News

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on Monday said they have released 20 out of the 40 players they registered for the last Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The club’s management, in a statement in Ibadan by its Media Officer, Jubril Arowolo, said this was part of their ongoing restructuring programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3SC were, after the 2016/2017 season, relegated from the NPFL to the Nigeria National League (NNL) for the 2017/2018 season.

The statement disclosed that the decision to release the players and place them in the transfer market was taken after evaluating the performances of every player in the team.

It listed players retained to include Abubakar Adamu, Michael Uweru, Kayode Bankole, Seun Akinyemi, Alaba Osawe, Omololu Waheed, Opeyemi Adetoyi, Oginni Olatubosun, Ayobami Abiodun, Shile Ibrahim and Sunday Faleye.

Others are Jide Apena, Abayomi Adebayo, Rafiu Wasiu, Shittu Taiwo, Isiaq Rafiu, Ajani Ibrahim, Kunle Olukokun, Bode Daniel and Sherrif Sanda.

“The club’s remaining 20 players, whose names did not appear on the list, have been placed on transfer and will not be part of the team when the new season commences,’’ the statement announced.

It added that a number of new players would be added to the list of the players retained after a thorough screening, for the list of players for the 2017/2018 season.

The statement went further to disclose that the club’s management had woken up to the realities of its team playing in the NNL next season.

“We will do everything possible to return to the NPFL within the shortest period.

“The evaluation of the team however continues, and fans will see a better and improved Shooting Stars next season,” it said.

(NAN)