Nigeria vs Zambia: Six Super Eagles stars arrive in Uyo

The Super Eagles Camp in Uyo is already coming alive as invited players for the crucial World cup qualifiers against Zambia are already trickling in.

Updates through the Super Eagles official Twitter account @NGSuperEagles indicates that six players are already at the Le Meriden Hotel, while many more are expected to swell up the numbers before the day runs out.

The players already in camp are Dele Ajiboye, Elderson Echiejile, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Oghenekaro Etebo and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The Super Eagles will up against Zambia this Saturday in Uyo and victory for Nigeria will confirm their place at next year’s world cup in Russia.