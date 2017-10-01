Nigeria’s Falconets thrash Tanzania 6-0

The Nigeria Women’s U-20 team, the Falconets, are through to the next round of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Falconets booked their passage in style as they thrashed their Tanzanian counterparts 6-0 in Dar es Salam on Sunday.

Having recorded a 3-0 win in the first leg tie a fortnight ago in Benin City, Edo State, the Falconets posted a 9-0 aggregate win over the East Africans.

In Sunday’s second leg tie played in Dar es Salam, four goals came in the first half and two in the second half as the Falconets romped to the massive win.

Rasheedat Ajibade got the curtain raiser; scoring in the 20th minute before making it a brace for herself six minutes later.

Folashade Ijamilusi and Anam Imo scored a goal each to give the Falconets a 4-0 first-half lead.

Ijamilusi and substitute Cynthia Aku netted two more goals to complete the rout.

