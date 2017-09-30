Oliseh celebrates another historic win with Dutch Club

Related News

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh, is having it quite good with his Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard, as he continues to set and break records with the modest outfit.

Oliseh’s team recorded their fifth league win of the Dutch second division season on Friday, spanking Telstar away from home 6-0.

That is the biggest away win record by Fortuna since it was founded almost 50 years ago.

Quite delighted with how things are panning out for his team, Oliseh on his official Facebook page thanked God for the successes he has been able to record while also acknowledging to contributions of his assistants.

He wrote: “Join me in praising God for his blessings and Mercies… Experienced my most emphatic professional away win as coach 0-6 vs. erstwhile unbeaten Telstar @FortunaSittard yesterday. though my players, coaching staff and fans gave their all, God’s handprints were everywhere to see on this record-breaking victory8. This is Fortuna Sittard’s highest scoring away victory in its history.

A few weeks back, Oliseh became the first coach ever, in the history of Fortuna Sittard to win 6 consecutive home games.

The former Nigeria captain has now extended that to eight consecutive wins.

With this latest 6-0 win recorded on Friday, Fortuna Sittard have moved up to second place with 16 points from seven games, one point adrift of leaders Jong Ajax who beat FC Oss 3-0 away from home also on Friday.

Fortuna Sittard will face NEC at home in their next game on the 6th of October.