JUST IN: Bayern Munich Sack ‎Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti. [Photo credit: Skysports.com]
Carlo Ancelotti has been relieved of his post as manager of Bayern Munich.

The sacking of the Italian manager comes less than 24 hours after Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain.

Ancelotti was brought in as a replacement for Pep Guardiola at the start of last season.

The 58-year old was able to help Bayern win the Bundesliga last term, but they only reached the last eight of the Champions League and the German Cup semi-final.

The Italian had come under pressure in the initial stages of the new campaign after a 2-0 defeat to Hoffenheim in September.

That was followed a few weeks later by a 2-2 draw at home against Wolfsburg before PSG’s emphatic 3-0 win over the German champions in Paris on Wednesday.

Assistant boss Willy Sagnol will take temporary charge of Bayern Munich, the club hierarchy announced.

