Champions League: Chelsea, Manchester United win away

Top English Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester United, both secured away wins in their Match Day 2 UEFA Champions League ties on Wednesday night.

While Chelsea needed a late goal to pip Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their Group C clash, it was far easier for United who destroyed CSKA Moscow 4-1 in the Russian capital.

With the wins, both Chelsea and United kept their perfect start in the Champions League and also being on top of their groups.

Elsewhere, Brazilian superstar, Neymar, got the last goal as Paris St Germain tore apart Bayen Munich to win 3-0 in France.

Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar found the net, with Kylian Mbappe also making his mark with two assists, to put PSG top of Group B with a maximum six points.

The German champions are level on three points with Celtic, who beat pointless Anderlecht 3-0 away.

Barcelona are the other team with two wins in two games in the group stage of the Champions League.

The La Liga giants got a ‘lucky’ 1-0 win over Sporting CP relying on an own goal to beat the Portuguese club.