Champions League: Nigerian stars set for tough tests

Three Nigerian stars are expected to be in action on Wednesday as the Match Day2 games of the UEFA Champions League will be concluded across Europe.

Leading the cast of Nigerian stars that would be hunting for vital points with their respective clubs is Victor Moses who will be playing for Chelsea against Atletico Madrid.

Antonio Conte opted not to use the Nigerian star in the home tie against Qarabag last term out as he preferred to rest him then for the looming clash against Arsenal.

Though Davide Zapacosta who deputized for Moses performed creditably well against the Kazakhstan champions, it is expected that he will be back in his wing-back position for the Blues.

Already, many have dubbed the away clash in Spain as Chelsea’s biggest test in Group C even though they will still be facing Italian side over two legs.

Elsewhere, Emmanuel Emenike and his Olympiacos teammates have a tough test before them on Wednesday as they will be Turin to face Juventus.

The Italian champions were battered in their group opener away to Barcelona and they are now expected to vent their anger on Emenike’s Greek team.

In the Russian Capital of Moscow, Aaron Samuel and his CSKA Moscow teammates will be facing a tough hurdle in Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been on a high; winning all their recent games and they will indeed prove a hard nut to crack for CSKA Moscow who shocked many on the opening day of action; beating Benfica away from home.

Presently, Nigeria has only three prominent Champions League winners in Kanu Nwankwo and Finidi George who won the coveted trophy with Ajax Amsterdam as well as John Obi Mikel who won the trophy with Chelsea.

Many are keen to see if another name will be added to this exclusive list at the end of the 2017/18 season.