WAFU Cup Final (LIVE UPDATES): Ghana, Nigeria battle for supremacy

One of the biggest rivalries on the African football scene will be rekindled on Sunday in the final of the WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars of Ghana will be seeking revenge against the Super Eagles of Nigeria having lost 2-0 to Coach Salisu Yusuf’s men in the group stage.

To get to the final, Ghana edged out Niger Republic in last Thursday’s semi-final while Nigeria beat Benin Republic to the final ticket.

Both Ghana and Nigeria have enjoyed past successes in the sub-regional football tournament.

While the Super Eagles were winners in 2010, Ghana claimed the 2013 edition.

The competition is meant for players who ply their trade in each country’s domestic league.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Kick-off time is 7 p.m.

6:15 PM: Super Eagles start list vs Ghana :Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Captain) – Osas Okoro, Chima Akas, Olamilekan Adeleye, Stephen Eze – Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Afeez Aremu, Rabiu Ali, Peter Eneji – Friday Ubong, Anthony Okpotu

Coach: Salisu Yusuf

6.28pm: Ghana XI v Nigeria: Addo – Frimpong, Atingah, Abbey, Twum, Cobbina, Sarfo, Kizito, Kwadwo, Lomotey. #WAFU2017.

6.55pm: Niger Republic has claimed the third position in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations as they beat Benin Republic 2-1. We are eagerly awaiting who will emerge tops in the final match between Ghana and Nigeria.

6.59pm: We have a fully packed and charged atmosphere at the Cape Coast Stadium. Ghana in White and Black jersey while Nigeria are wearing all Green.

7.00pm: The Black Stars players say some prayers just like the Super Eagles.

7.01pm: KICKOFF !!! Super Eagles get the game underway

7.05pm: Free kick for Nigeria as Anthony Okpotu is brought down

7.06pm: Rabiu Alli takes a low shot but the Ghana keeper, Addo makes an easy catch

7.07pm: The game has been fast-paced and a lot of mistakes from both sides Still 0-0

7.09pm: Super Eagles Coach Salisu Yusuf not looking too pleased with the situation of things at moment and he is up on his feet

7.11pm: Super Eagles captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa makes an easy catch. Nigeria is yet to concede any goal in this tournament after five games

7.12pm: Nigeria’ Friday Ubong is on the turf at the moment and being attended to by medics after been hit in the face by Ghanian defender, Atingah

7.14pm: Free kick for Nigeria in very good position can the Super Eagles make the most of the chance

7.15pm: Okpotu tries a low drive but cleared easily by the Ghana defense.

7.16pm: Sarfo tries a long-range shot for Ghana but it is nowhere close to the Nigeria net

7.18pm: 17 minutes gone and Ghana’s Atingah bags the first Yellow card

7.21pm: Kizito makes a goal attempt for Ghana but Ezenwa has no problem making another easy save

7.24pm: Chima Akas lucky to escape getting a yellow card after launching a high boot tackle against a Ghana player

7.26pm: Friday Ubong get a yellow card as he concedes a free kick in a dangerous area

7.28pm: CHANCE!!! Ghana almost got the opening goal but Ezenwa makes a finger tip save

7.31pm: Ghana piling the pressure on the Nigeria defense, they are the host and defending champions

7.32pm: Nigeria just getting their first corner in this game after 30’mins of action

7.35pm: It has been Ghana all the way in the last five minutes, Stephen Eze makes a block and Ezenwa makes another save. Still Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

7.40pm: Injury scare for Nigeria as Adeleye goes down. It does not look good for the Nigeria center back. Stretched out

7.41pm: Adeleye cannot continue the game as Ariwachukwu has been brought in as a replacement

7.45pm: GOAL!!!!!! Sarfo shoots Ghana in front

7.47pm: Finally, the Super Eagles concede their first goal in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations as Sarfo scores his own third goal in this tournament

7.48pm: Two minutes added time…

HALF TIME Ghana 1-0 Nigeria

8.03pm: The players are making their way back to the pitch as we get set for the second half. The Super Eagles need to step up their game if they are to get back into this game

8.05pm: Ghana get the scond half underway !!

8.06pm: Gabriel Okechukwu comes in for Friday Ubong

8.12pm: It is 66 years now that Nigeria and Ghana first clashed in a football match at national team level.

8.13pm: Ghana goal scorer, Sarfo has been causing so much headache for the Nigeria defense

8.18pm: PENALTY!!!! Patrick wins a spot kick for Ghana seconds after coming in for Waja

8.20pm: GOAL!!!! Atinga scores for Ghana as he sends Ezenwa the wrong way

8.21pm: Nigeria won the group game against Ghana 2-0 , now the Black Stars are leading by the same margin in the final contest

8.22pm: Free kick for Nigeria but Osas Okoro plays it into the wall

8.23pm: The Super Eagles Coach Salisu Yusuf looking quite worried, a lost course for Nigeria?

8.27pm: Rabiu Alli tries a swinging shot but the Ghana takes it calmly

8.28pm: Another change for Ghana as Kizito makes way for Adams

8.31pm: Disappointing game for the NPFL top scorer, Tony Okpotu who has been taken out and replaced with Kingsley Eduwo

8.37pm: PENALTY!!!!! Patrick Razak wins another spot-kick for Ghana as Stephen Eze makes a needles tackle

8.38pm: GOAL Sarfo buries the kick in the net and it is Ghana 3-0 Nigeria!!

8.42pm: Tormentor-in-chief Stephen Sarfo goes out as Felix Addo comes in

8.50pm: Five minutes added time

8.51pm: RED CARD for Ghana’s Atinga after a rash tackle on Rabiu Ali

8.54pm: GOAL!!! Ghana puts the icing on the cake 4-0

8.55pm: This is the biggest win recorded by Ghana over Nigeria in almost a decade.. Winful Cobbinah scored the fourth goal

8.56pm: GOAL!!! Rabiu Alli saves face for Nigeria with a thunderous free-kick Ghana 4-1 Nigeria

8.57pm: The veteran Kano Pillars midfielder scores the best goal of the night

8.58pm: FULL TIME: Ghana 4-1 Nigeria