EPL Review: Manchester City retain top spot with big win

The Manchester teams are still dictating the pace in the Premier League as both sides secured varying degree of wins in their Saturday games.

While City rained goals at the Etihad Stadium; crushing Crystal Palace 5-0, Manchester United had it tougher; managing a lone goal win away to Southampton.

City and United both have 16 points from six games but Pep Guardiola’s have a slight advantage with their superior goals’ difference.

On their part, reigning champions, Chelsea, remain three points back in third after beating Stoke 4-0 at the bet365 Stadium, with Alvaro Morata scoring a hat-trick to secure a third straight away win for the Blues.

Chelsea opened the scoring inside just 90 seconds with Cesar Azpilicueta playing a ball over the top to Morata, who raced in on goal and slotted home.

Pedro added a second on the half-hour mark, finding the bottom corner after latching onto a loose ball, before Morata bagged his second 12 minutes from time, scoring from a tight angle after beating two men.

The Spain international then completed his hat-trick eight minutes from the end, with Azpilicueta teeing him up once more and the striker picking out the back of the net.

In another London derby, Harry Kane kept up his impressive scoring record against West Ham with his brace inspiring 10-man Tottenham to a 3-2 victory at the London Stadium.

Elsewhere, Oumar Niasse scored twice as Everton came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Goodison Park and move out of the relegation zone.

At the Liberty Stadium, Richarlison netted a last-minute winner for Watford to secure a 2-1 victory over Swansea

Burnley and Huddersfield played out a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor.

England – Premier League September 23

West Ham United 2 – 3 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 0 – 0 Huddersfield Town

Everton 2 – 1 AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City 5 – 0 Crystal Palace

Southampton 0 – 1 Manchester United

Stoke City 0 – 4 Chelsea