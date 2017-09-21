Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham rejects Nigeria

Related News

Young Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has denied reports suggesting that he is set to dump England and don the green and white colours of Nigeria.

While Nigeria has been able to convince other Chelsea players like Victor Moses and Ola Aina to dump England for the Super Eagles, it does not appear like the 19-year old is willing to commit to his father’s land; at least for now.

The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, had said that he had fruitful talks with Abraham who is presently playing on loan at Swansea City. While the tall striker is not denying the meeting, he refuted claims that he is ready to pick Nigeria ahead of England going forward.

“Most recently, there was a meeting with Tammy, which Tammy’s agent, Neil Fewills, also attended. It was a useful meeting, and I can say the talks are at an appreciable level now and all is looking good.

“Tammy is like a son to me, because his father was my childhood friend. I believe he is a good prospect for the Super Eagles and the effort is well worth it.” Pinnick had told thenff.com.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Abraham insisted: “Contrary to reports in the media today I would like to clarify that I have not agreed to switch my National team allegiance.

“I can confirm I met the President of the NFF after our last game against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday given he is a friend of my father.

“However, any suggestion that I have made a decision to change my international representation is incorrect and wide of the mark.

“I have informed The FA that I remain available for selection for England.”

Abraham, who is currently on loan at Swansea on a season-long deal, has scored three times for England U21s. He previously netted goals for the Three Lions at U18 and U19 level.