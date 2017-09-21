WAFU Cup: Super Eagles qualify for final

rabiu-alli

The home-based Super Eagles team have qualified for the final of the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations taking place in Ghana.

The Eagles beat Benin Republic by a lone goal in Thursday’s semifinal match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Rabiu Alli scored the all-important goal for Nigeria in the 11th minute as they now await who their opponent will be in the final.

Niger and hosts, Ghana, are playing in the other semifinal game and either of the two will join Nigeria in the final.

It is worthy to note that Nigeria has been solid in the defense as they are yet to concede any goal after five matches in the sub-regional football tournament.

