La Liga: Zidane rues shock loss to Real Betis

Related News

Real Madrid Coach, Zinedine Zidane, is finding it difficult to come to terms with Wednesday’s shock loss to Real Betis in the La Liga.

Zidane is understandably pained as Real Madrid dominated proceeding; raking in as much as 22 attempts but none went into the net as the defending champions were stunned 1-0 by the Betis.

Antonio Adan turned to be the hero for Betis as his stoppage-time goal ensured that the visitors took away all the three points on offer.

In his post-match assessment, Zidane said: “Mood in the dressing room? Bad, but that’s football and it can go like this when the ball doesn’t want to go in,” the coach said after the game.

“We didn’t have a great game, but we didn’t have a bad one either. We had chances and the ball didn’t want to go in. It hasn’t done, especially here, at our ground.

“Still, we need to remain calm and remember that there’s still a lot of the season to go.

“Did we only lack the goal? Yes, clearly, for me, yes. Bad start at home? Of course, and we have to live with that.

“We haven’t done enough in these three games at home. We didn’t think it was going to be like this, but we can’t change it.

“What we can change, however, is the next game. We’ll do our best to win it, and in our next home game in the League, we have to do everything to win it.

“Ronaldo struggling with anxiety? No, nothing like that. On the contrary, we’re happy to have Cristiano with us and back in the team.

“Florentino Perez’s message in the dressing room? It’s not going to change anything for us. We’ll keep going, the season’s still very long.

“The President’s word is to encourage the players. They need [his encouragement].

As it stands, Real Madrid are already seven points adrift of Barcelona on the La Liga standings.