League Cup: Chelsea, Manchester United win big

Chelsea and Manchester United were the dominant teams as they and three other Premier League sides advanced into the fourth round of Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Michy Batshuayi scored a hat-trick as Chelsea secured a 5-1 rout of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Kenedy and the impressive Charly Musonda were also on target and Tendayi Darikwa scored a late consolation for Forest as the Premier League champions advanced to the fourth round with ease.

At the old Trafford, Marcus Rashford grabbed the headlines for Manchester United as his double helped Jose Mourinho’s side to a 4-1 over Burton Albion.

For Manchester City, it was quiet as they survived a scare against West Brom.

Leroy Sane scored twice for the Citizens with Claudio Yacob netting for West Brom. Hal Robson-Kanu hit the post in injury time as the Baggies went down 2-1.

Arsenal were far from convincing as they could only beat Doncaster by a lone goal to reach the fourth round with Theo Walcott scoring the only goal on of the night.

Also, Everton ended a miserable run of form with a 3-0 win over Sunderland.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Tottenham v West Ham

Bristol City v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v Manchester United

Arsenal v Norwich City

Chelsea v Everton

Manchester City v Wolves

Leicester City v Leeds United

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough