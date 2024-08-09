President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of Issa Hayatou, former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), who passed away at the age of 77 on Thursday.
Mr Hayatou was also one-time acting President of FIFA — the world’s football governing body.
President Tinubu commiserated with the Cameroonian Football Federation, the people of Cameroon, and the African football community.
The president described the passing of the legendary football administrator as a huge loss, underlining his contributions to the development of the sport in Africa and beyond.
The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and strength to his family at this difficult time.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 9, 2024
