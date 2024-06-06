The Senate on Thursday passed a bill seeking to prohibit Nigerian athletes from consuming substances that enhance performance during or after competitions.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, announced the passage of the bill after most senators supported it through voice votes.

The bill was considered and approved by the Committee of the Whole.

The upper chamber passed the bill after considering the report of its Committees on Sports Development and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The report was presented by Kawu Sumaila, the chairperson of the sports development committee.

If President Bola Tinubu assents to it, Nigerian athletes will be prohibited from consuming performance substances at the Olympic Games seminar scheduled to be held in Paris in July.

The athletes will also be prohibited from consuming substances during or after any sporting events.

It also means that Nigeria will comply with the requirements of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The World Anti-Doping Code (Code) is the core document that harmonises anti-doping policies, rules and regulations within sports organisations and among public authorities around the world.

In May, President Tinubu forwarded the bill to the Senate for consideration and to allow Nigeria to avoid the imposition of signatory consequences and the inclusion of laws of hosting and participating rights at regional, continental and world championships or major athletic events.

Mr Sumaila, while presenting his report on the bill said the committees had critically considered the bill.

The Kano Senator said the bill will develop the Nigerian sporting sector, if passed and assented to.

He recommended passage of the bill and, thereafter, urged his colleagues to support its passage.

Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) also supported the passage of the bill.

Mr Monguno said the bill will contribute to the development of the sporting competitions in the country.

The senators voted in support of the reading of the bill for the third time when the deputy senate president put it to vote.

