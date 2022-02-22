The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated Nigeria’s Anuoluwapo Opeyori on his victory at the All Africa Individual Badminton Championships in Kampala, Uganda.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Opeyori, on Sunday, defeated homeboy Brian Kasirye of Uganda in straight sets, winning 21-14, 23-21 in a pulsating final.
The Nigerian had earlier, also beaten the 2017 Champion Adel Hamek of Algeria in straight sets in the semifinal.
The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye commended Opeyori for doing the nation proud and displaying the Nigerian spirit at the Championships.
NAN reports that Opeyori, without a coach or any accompanying official, on Sunday, in Kampala, secured an unexpected Gold at the just concluded All Africa Individual Badminton Championships.
It was Opeyori’s second gold medal at the event after taking the 2019 title following a win against his compatriot, Godwin Olofua, in that final.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION