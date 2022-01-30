Rafael Nadal is the 2022 Australian Open men’s champion. The 35-year-old Spaniard came back from two sets down to defeat world No.2, Daniil Medvedev 2-6 7-6 6-4 6-4 7-5 in five hours and 24 minutes, to become the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

The commentator said it was the ‘miracle in Melbourne’ and it was indeed. Almost dead and buried after two energy-sapping sets and the relentless forehand onslaught from Medvedev, it looked like fifth time unlucky but Nadal, as he has shown throughout his career, came back fighting and won the next three sets to cap off a remarkable return from injury.

Apart from winning a record 21st Grand Slam title, the Spaniard also is the first-ever player in the Open Era to recover from two sets down in an Australian Open final and win.

When Medvedev’s return hit the net, Nadal stood, transfixed, dropped his racket, and looked lost. He picked up his racket, walked to the net to embrace Medvedev, shoot the seat umpire’s hand with his fingers lingering, threw his racket away, and kicked a ball with gusto. The emotions came rushing, with the all-too-familiar fist pumps…inside he just realised he had achieved an almost impossible task.

“First of all, I know it is a tough moment. Daniil, you are an amazing champion. I have been in this position couple of times in this tournament, having chances to have the trophy with me, but I don’t have any doubt that you will this trophy a couple of times in your career because you are amazing.

”So, I want to congratulate you. This has been one of the most emotional matches of my career and to share the court with you was just an honour so all the best in the future.”

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009, the first time he got to the final, beating Roger Federer in five sets of 7–5, 3–6, 7–6, 3–6, 6–2. He also made the Swiss master cry after a battle that lasted four hours and 23 minutes. After this, he lost in four other finals-2012, 2014, 2017, and 2019.

“I even don’t know what to say-guys. For me, it is just amazing,” Nadal said during the awards ceremony.

“One month and a half ago, I didn’t know if I will be able to be back on the tour playing tennis again. And today, I am in front of all of you, holding the trophy with me and I really don’t know how much I fought to be here.

“I can’t thank you enough for all the support that I receive since I arrived here, you are just amazing. Thank you so much for the love and the support.”

Medvedev stopped Novak Djokovic from capturing his 21st Grand Slam title at last year’s US Open final and he looked on his way of denying Nadal after two hours on the Rod Laver Court but Nadal came roaring back.

At the award ceremony, the 25-year-old Russian said: “I want to congratulate Rafa because of what he did today, I was amazed like especially during the match I tried just to play tennis but after the match, I just ask him, ‘are you tired?’

“Because it was insane. I think the level was very high-you raised your level after two sets for the 21st Grand Slam. I thought you were going to get tired and maybe you did, just a little but you still won the match. You are an amazing champion. I think you guys have a good rivalry, still. It is not over yet but congrats and it was unbelievable.”

According to the Australian Open website, “Medvedev was aiming to become the first man in the Open Era to win his second major at the next Grand Slam following his first, which came at last year’s US Open when he denied Djokovic in the final. It’s the second straight final loss for the Russian in Australia, denied in the decider by Djokovic last February, and he falls to 1-3 in Grand Slam finals.”

Nadal thus gets ahead of Djokovic and Federer and he could take that tally to 22 if he takes this form to his favourite surface, clay, at the 2022 French Open finals, scheduled for May and June in Paris.