The opening ceremony of the weeklong 2021 Bet9ja Lagos SWAN Cup celebration will take centre stage on Friday, 3rd of December at the Legacy pitch inside the National Stadium Complex, Lagos.

As part of activities marking the ceremony heralding the weeklong event, veterans in the sports-writing business will lace up for a novelty football match while the Lagos SWAN women will file out against women referees known as Law 5 Queens.

This year’s event is proudly sponsored by Bet9ja with Lagos State Sports Commission, Owu, Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Intercontinental Distillery, Redbull, La Liga, Guarantee Trust Holding Company, and Multichoice as partners.

The opening ceremony, which will commence by 4 p.m. will be graced by distinguished members of the society and friends of the association with the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Gafaar Shakiru Oluwatoyin performing the ceremonial kick-off.

Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, said the unique event is a celebration of friendship, a healthy lifestyle, and camaraderie as people are gradually getting their lives back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will be coming together once again as a unit to demonstrate how much we value and appreciate the vision of our founding fathers on whose shoulders we stand today. These great men and women of vision not only founded the SWAN Cup but also conceived it as a platform to promote brotherhood, love, and togetherness amongst Lagos State sports journalists”.

“In line with our tradition through the brilliant efforts of the organising committee of this year’s edition, we have lined up wonderful programmes and activities such as table tennis, scrabble and football which is our flagship event for the next seven days”.