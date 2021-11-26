The African qualifiers for the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Australia kicked off on Friday in Benguela, Angola and the African champions, D’Tigers of Nigeria lost 79-71 to their Cape Verde opponents in their opening game.

The Nigerian team won the first and third quarters but the Cape Verde team dominated the fourth and won it 28-16 to hand the Nigerians the loss.

Nigerians will play Mali on Saturday and Uganda on Sunday, in what has become must-win matches if they are to qualify for the next round.

More details later…