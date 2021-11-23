The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the maiden edition of Obas’ Cup has assured that talents discovered would be supported to stardom.

The LOC Chairman, Lanre Umar, gave the assurance at the opening ceremony of the competition on Monday in Akure.

Mr Umar assured all the participating teams of fair treatment, saying, ”the competition will live up to the expected standard.

“The Main Organizing Committee of this tournament has promised the LOC that the discovered players’ progress will be monitored and they have assured us of their support for them,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition would be played across the 18 local governments of the state.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was an exhibition match between Owo Local government and Akure South local government, in which Owo won 2- 0.

The preliminary stages of the competition would kick-start on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Femi Fadairo, commended the idea of the programme, saying it would boost grassroots football in the 18 local governments of the state.

Mr Fadairo, who is the Director of Administration, Office of the Senate President, promised to sponsor the second edition of the competition so as to expose hidden talents to the world.

He said with the grassroots football competition, the state could produce more Jay Jay Okochas, Daniel Amokachis and other world-class stars.

“I will continue to support the development of raw talents in the state. I admonish youths to involve themselves in any sporting activities like Swimming, Boxing, Athletics, Basketball and others,” he said.

Mr Fadairo later appreciated the Deji Of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, and the chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas for putting his weight behind the organisers of the competition.

Oba Aladelusi commended the organisers, the African Grassroots Football Development (AGFD), for their vision aimed at developing the round leather game from the cradle.

