UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman (MMA record: 20 wins, 1 loss), has revealed the only possible reason he would renege on his promise not to fight against compatriot and UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya (MMA record: 21 wins, 1 loss).

Usman, the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, has always insisted he would never move up to middleweight as long as Israel is champion there because to him, having two Nigerians with two belts is better than one Nigerian with two.

Champions move up or down to challenge for titles in different weight classes for one basic reason – to attain double-champion status and join the very exclusive list of only 4 fighters who have simultaneously held two titles across different weight classes in UFC history; Connor McGregor (featherweight and lightweight), Daniel Cormier (light heavyweight and heavyweight), Henry Cejudo (bantamweight and flyweight) and Amanda Nunez who is the only current double champ in the UFC (women’s bantamweight and featherweight). But to qualify to make such a move, a champion must have beaten every contender in his own weight class.

Middleweight champion, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya, himself only recently made the switch when he moved up into light heavyweight to take on former champion, Jan Blachowicz. Sadly, that endeavour fetched him his first and only loss as a professional mixed martial artist.

Kamaru Usman is long overdue for this leap. He has cleaned out the welterweight division and has beaten every possible title contender. The Nigerian Nightmare is currently fighting and beating contenders all over again, with his last two title fights coming against opponents he has beaten previously. Yet he remains reluctant to move up and seek even more gold because that would mean fighting against his countryman, Adesanya. But now, the Nigerian Nightmare has revealed he might consider fighting his compatriot for a really huge purse.

“Unless (UFC President) Dana White wants to give us $100 million, then me and Israel have to have a serious talk like, hey, do we want this 50 apiece or what?” the champion, fresh from defeating bitter rival, Colby Covington said in his UFC 268 post-fight media briefing. “But right now that doesn’t really interest me because I meant what I said that two Nigerians with belts is more important to me than one Nigerian with two belts,” he finished.

It is very unlikely that UFC president, Dana White, would be willing to fork out $100m for both guys unless he believes the pay-per-view numbers would smash the all-time record (MMA) of 2.4 million buys set at UFC 229 when two widely popular former lightweight champs, Connor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov went to war back in 2018. McGregor earned approximately $50 million dollars on that night.

But Usman has made it clear that aside from the challenge, it is now about the money and as champion, he would only take fights that make business sense.

Asked about who his next fight would be against, the champion replied, “like I said it’s a business now, so we are gonna go back, my manager Ali Abdulaziz does what he does best and Dana White does what he does best and we’ll see what makes business sense.”

Many considered Usman’s second fight with Jorge Masvidal to be about business as Masvidal wasn’t ranked in the top 4 at the time. He, however, has the star power required to sell a pay per view and Usman quickly handed him the opportunity immediately after he defeated Gilbert Burns in February. Two short months later, the fight had happened and it turned out to be Usman’s biggest payday in the UFC as he raked in $1.5m (before pay-per-view). Sources put his expected earning for UFC 268 between $1m and $1.5m, before pay-per-view.

It is clear that Usman is eyeing big-money moves. Currently, he is looking to challenge the first undisputed super middleweight world boxing champion and pound-for-pound best in boxing, Canelo Alvarez, in a boxing match. Canelo, who fought on the same night as Usman, netted an initial $40m dollars for the fight and is entitled to nearly 60% of pay per view proceeds.

Now that is the kind of business Usman wants and as such is looking to follow in the footstep of the greatest MMA star of all time, Connor McGregor who jumped into the boxing ring to challenge one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather. That fight was McGregor’s biggest payday as a martial artist as he walked away with $85 million. Mayweather claimed the largest purse of $275 million on the night according to Forbes.

For Usman, the challenge of taking on the best boxer in the world while earning a huge purse would be really worth it. As would earning $50m in a UFC fight with compatriot Israel Adesanya. Having cemented his legacy as the greatest welterweight in UFC history (according to the UFC president), it is probably time for the champ to start making some really serious money off it. Kamaru Usman’s net worth is generally considered to be around $3 million.