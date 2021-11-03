No fewer than 600 athletes are expected to participate in 17 sports at the third edition of the bi-annual Amuwo Games expected to begin on November 6 in Lagos.

The Media Head, Amuwo Games 2021 Committee, Mensah Paul, gave the figure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The 17 games include: football, athletics, cycling, swimming, volleyball, basketball, chess, video games, combat and soccer, tennis and five-aside recently introduced.

Paul said that the athletes had met all the conditions required for registration, including medical screenings.

“The health screening is very key, particularly for those competing in sports that require energy.

”Some didn’t meet our conditions and cannot take part because we don’t want anyone using drugs,” he said.

The media head added that the athletes were grouped into eight teams.

He said that the sports festival would begin with a torch parade from Amuwo Odofin Local Government Secretariat through a mapped-out area to Amuwo Odofin Primary School playground.

He said that there would be a football match to kickstart the event after the opening ceremony.

NAN reports that the games will be held every weekend from November 6 to November 28.

