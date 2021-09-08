ADVERTISEMENT

Team Nigeria has arrived in Gaborone, the Botswana capital, ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-person contingent left Nigeria on Monday and arrived in Gaborone on Tuesday at about 1:20 pm Nigerian time, but had to undergo the mandatory COVID 19 tests, as well as other necessary protocols, before settling at the Avina Hotel, Gaborone.

Leader of the delegation, Mariam Suleiman said the team had a great experience en-route Botswana, adding that the girls were ready to do battle.

“Our journey has been free of hitches, even though we had to connect our flights at different points. We left Lagos and had to stop over in Ethiopia before getting here.

“In all, it has been a fantastic experience and the spirit in camp is very high. The girls are in top form and we expect to go home victorious this time around,” Ms Suleiman said.

Ms Suleiman, an immediate past board member of the Cricket federation, lauded Uyi Akpata, the chairman Edo state Cricket Association for his passion and support to the success of the team.

“A lot of people have put in their sweat to ensure that these girls get to this point, especially the efforts of Akpata, who is also the immediate past vice president of the NCF.

“They camped for over a month in Edo where they were properly taken care of and the excitement in the girls is very obvious.

“This is the third time we are participating in these qualifiers and with the level of preparation I saw, I am sure that the girls will make the country proud,” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only two slots are up for grabs in the 11-nation tournament which begins on Thursday, September 9. The next World Cup is scheduled for South Africa in 2023.

