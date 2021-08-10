ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has confirmed he has already demanded a proper investigation into the two major incidences that painted Nigeria in a bad light at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Mr Dare in a statement issued Monday dwelled on the unfortunate disqualification of 10 of the country’s athletes from the Olympics and the incidence of an athlete washing his competition jersey, which brought to question the botched PUMA deal with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The minister assured the investigation will unmask those who tried to undermine the country and its athletes at the Olympics.

“…The issue relating to the competition wears vis-a-vis the alleged arrangement with Puma is most unfortunate.

“I have demanded a proper investigation into this matter (kit issue). Such an inquiry will unearth the truth about how some people tried to sabotage Nigeria’s participation and undermine the country and our Olympic athletes,” the minister said.

“The quantity of competition wears given to each athlete is the decision of the particular federation. No complaints came to my notice until the Tik Tok Video posted by one of the athletes went viral.

“We Immediately stepped in to manage the situation. The Federation involved has been directed to provide a detailed explanation about the kit,” Mr Dare added.

On the issue of the disqualified athletes who eventually went around Tokyo with placards, the minister described it as very painful while assuring that steps have been taken to avoid a repeat of the show of shame.

He said: “As the Minister, I must bear some institutional responsibility for this lapse. I also had to depend and expect that each person in the long and often technical chain will perform their role expeditiously and with precision.

“Unfortunately, somewhere along the line, someone failed in their responsibility and as minister, I bear the responsibility and brunt of the criticism. But that is not enough. I must move to ensure that Nigeria never experiences another such moment.

“I have ordered a full investigation that will not only uncover what happened but will also, recommend a process where such lapses can never occur in the future and initiate leveraging compliance monitoring technology to guardrail this.”

The minister confirmed he has personally apologised to the affected athletes while announcing new doping policies already being adopted.

“Already, a new Medical and Anti-Doping Commission has been set up to establish a foolproof system of testing and ensure Nigeria exits the A Categorization by WAD,” the minister added.