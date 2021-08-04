ADVERTISEMENT

Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume have both been presented with cash rewards for their respective medal-winning feats at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The presentation was done by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Though Oborududu gave Nigeria her first assurance of a medal in Tokyo, it was Brume who claimed the country’s first medal when she won the bronze medal in the Women’s Long Jump event where she leapt to a distance of 6.97m.

Oborududu later won a silver for Team Nigeria having lost to her perennial albatross, Mensah-Stock in the Women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling event.

Reacting to their achievements in Tokyo, Brume and Oborududu thanked everyone including the minister who had contributed one way or the other to their success in the world’s biggest multi-sports event.

Oborududu and Brume were presented with $10,000 and $7500, respectively in a ceremony held at Grand Prince Hotel, Tokyo Japan on Tuesday.

Brume said: “I am happy and super excited; I don’t know how to even express myself. I am so happy, I am not just an Olympian right now but an Olympic medalist, it is an amazing and exciting moment for me.

“It has not been an easy journey for me, there have been ups and downs, in the middle of the season I was injured. I had to overcome that and along the way, I was able to get myself back and broke the African Record, National Record and a PB (Personal Best) record for myself.

She added: “It wasn’t an easy work truly but with the help of my coach, my family, the Delta State government …and thanks to the Ministry (Sports) and the Minister (Sunday Dare) and all of you out there praying and watching over me, thank you and God Bless you all.”

For Oborududu, she said she was super excited about making history as the first Nigerian Olympic wrestling medalist.

Unfortunately, Nigeria’s other high prospect for a medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics Odunayo Adekuroye is hanging in the balance after a shock defeat to Anastasia Nichita of the Republic of Moldova.

The only male wrestler in Team Nigeria, Ekereke Agiomor lost 12-1 to Indian Deepak Punia in the Men’s Freestyle 86kg category.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said, “There’s no point delaying the reinforcement of these athletes who have made the country proud, that is the reason they were rewarded immediately for their record-breaking performance.”