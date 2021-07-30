ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic has to wait until 2024 to achieve a historic golden slam in tennis.

The world’s No.1 men’s player was beaten in three sets in the semifinal of the tennis event by Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic was aiming to become the first man ever to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and gold in the Olympics in a calendar year.

He had won all three Grand Slam tournaments in 2021-the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon and the 33-year-old Serb had hoped to add Olympic gold before embarking on winning the US Open in September.

Djokovic won the first set 6-1 but the No.5-ranked Zverev fought back to take the other two sets 6-3 6-1 and derailed the Serb’s great dream, who was on a 23-match unbeaten run, going into the match.

After taking the first set 6-1, and racing to a 3-2 lead in the second, it all looked done and dusted but Zverev showed great recuperatory capacity to win the next four games to win the set.

Djokovic’s game totally fell apart in the third as the German booked a final date with Karen Khachanov.

He, however, has a chance to win a bronze when he faces Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday.