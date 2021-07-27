ADVERTISEMENT

Africa’s highest-ranked table tennis player, Quadri Aruna, has crashed out of the men’s singles event at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo.

Aruna, who reached the quarter-finals of the event in Rio in 2016 could not replicate the same in Tokyo as he lost 2-4 in the third round to Brazil’s Gustavo Tsuboi at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium 15-13 9-11 6-11 11-7 7-11 6-11.

Tuesday’s exit for Aruna, which came as a shock, adds to the pile of miseries for Team Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Before Tuesday, Aruna’s three teammates in the table tennis event, Funke Oshonaike, Offiong Edem, Olajide Omotayo were all already eliminated.

While Oshonaike was eliminated in the preliminary round, Omotayo bowed out in the first round while Edem was knocked out in the second round, a situation the ITTF Africa finds quite disheartening.

The ITTF Africa wrote: “Difficult result to take in from Tokyo as Africa’s highest-ranked player, Aruna Quadri, was eliminated from the 3rd round of the men’s singles earlier.

“It must be painful for Team Nigeria fans after seeing all their players exit the men’s and women’s singles events.”

Nigeria did not qualify for the doubles events.

READ ALSO:

On Monday, Team Nigeria’s Dorcas Adesokan lost to Clara Azurmendi of Spain in her opening game in the women’s singles event of the badminton competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old will face An Seyoung of South Korea on Tuesday evening at the same venue. This will be in another Group C fixture, which will determine her progress in the competition.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s pair of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Opeyori will return to the same venue later in the day after suffering straight losses in their earlier two games.