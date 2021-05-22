ADVERTISEMENT

G20 Table Tennis Club of Abuja and Ondo State have emerged champions in the U-21 men’s and women’s singles at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships taking place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Junior International, Taiwo Mati of Ondo, defeated 2020 Edo National Sports Festival champion, Ahmadi Omeh 4-1 (10-12, 11-4, 12-10, 12-10, 11-7) to claim the gold medal of the U-21 men’s singles.

In the women’s category, it was a battle between Bukola Ajayi of G20 and Rofiat Jimoh of Kwara state but Bukola travailed over Rofiat 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8). Ajayi started the brighter and won the first set while Rofiat won two straight sets. The inspired Ajayi restored the lead by winning the fourth, fifth and sixth sets.

Reacting after the victory, Ajayi told PREMIUM TIMES that her target is to work hard to earn a national senior team call-up, “I was very happy to win the U-21 women’s singles and the next target is to work hard so that I can meet up with senior level.”

Mati revealed he won the U-21 by luck. “It was a tough match because I was playing with my teammates, and we know each other’s games because we have been playing [together] for a long time, but I won and a lucky one for me,” the Ondo-born athlete said.

Ajayi and Mati went home with N100,000 each while Ahmadi Omeh and Rofiat Jimoh got N50,000 each. The championship will end on Saturday with finals in the singles and cadet categories.