Rivers Hoopers have announced they have officially signed on D’Tigers guard Ben Uzoh for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) scheduled to take place in May in Kigali, Rwanda.

Uzoh, 33, was part of the 2015 Afrobasket winning squad in Tunisia. He was also a member of the D’Tigers that competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the 2019 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup in China.

Rivers Hoopers head coach Ogoh Odaudu is full of admiration for the D’Tigers star and he is happy to have such an experienced player on the Rivers Hoopers’ roster.

“I am really excited about having Ben Uzoh on the team. He is somebody I have admired for a long time. He is a calm, cool, and calculated player with a lot of experience.”

Odaudu who was part of the coaching crew at the 2019 FIBA World Cup is understandably delighted with the new prospect of working with Uzoh again.

“It is really exciting having to work with him one more time, said Odaudu.” The Benue-born coach believes Uzoh will fill up the gaps in his squad.

“Ben [Uzoh] would bring stability to the team all the competitions we have been to, we have had a point guard problem now we have somebody that we can put the ball in his hands and know that yes he is going to run our offense the way we want and he is going to control the team. He is going to be the commander of the floor.”

The U.S.-born guard will bring a lot of experience having played for the Toronto Raptors, Lokomotiv Kuban, and Paris amongst others. He also played for Lagos Islanders where he led the team to a 12-2 record during the regular season of the DSTV Basketball league in 2015 and a Conference playoff victory with a 5-0 finish.

Uzoh becomes the first player signed by the ‘KingsMen’ ahead of the BAL. The competition will tip off with an 18-game group phase with the 12 teams divided into three groups of four.