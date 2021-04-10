ADVERTISEMENT

Subject to ratification by the General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei has emerged as the new champion of the World Athletics Silver Label race.

Nabei on Saturday returned a time of 2hrs 14 mins 10 sec (unofficial) to claim the top prize which is 30,000 USD.

While the winning time falls short of the course record of it is the second-fastest ever in the history of the Lagos Marathon

A runner-up at the 2019 Guangzhou Marathon where he set his current Personal Best time of 2:08:27, the ageing Naibei is still waxing strong.

Now in its sixth edition, this is the fourth time a Kenyan is emerging as the winner of the men’s 42km Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

In the women’s category, Meseret Dinke reclaimed her title after emerging first on Saturday.

Dinke won the 2019 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City marathon but was dethroned last year by Kenyan by Sharon Cherop who set a new course record of 2.31.40

Just like it is in the Men’s category, this is the fourth time an Ethiopian will be winning the female race.

Only 300 elite runners participated in Saturday’s race due to strict COVID-19 protocols