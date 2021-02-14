ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech broke the 5km World Steeplechase record on Sunday, finishing in a time of 14 minutes, 43 seconds, round the streets of Monaco to clip one second off the old mark.

The 29-year-old Chepkoech, who also holds the world record in the 3,000m steeplechase, battled windy conditions with assistance from her pacemaker Luuk Maas.

“I am so happy. Even though there was a lot of wind, I managed to run right on pace.

“In the end, my pacemaker told me ‘we can do it, let’s push it’. I am really happy with this world record,” Chepkoech said.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, the 10,000m world champion, won the men’s race in a time of 13 minutes and 14 seconds.

(Reuters/NAN)