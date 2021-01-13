Jigawa Golden Stars secured a massive away win in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League games played across the country on Wednesday.

The Dutse boys stunned Abia Warriors 3-1 in Aba as they took a leap on the NPFL log to the 8th spot.

On their part, the defeat for Abia Warriors, which is their fourth in as many games, leaves them rock bottom of the table.

Many would be disappointed with the poor start to the season by the Warriors.

They recruited players massively before the present campaign kicked off and even secured the services of Imama Amapakabo as their coach.

Defeat in Nnewi this weekend will see them become the first club in the NPFL history to lose their opening five matches of the season.

Elsewhere, Rivers United finally succumbed to their first defeat of the season in the NPFL as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Wikki Tourists.

Chinedu Udeagha scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute of the encounter and despite all efforts by the star-studded Rivers United, they failed to get the equaliser.

Despite the loss, the Pride of Rivers are still top of the league with nine points followed closely by Rangers who defeated FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 in Enugu.

The two sides are on nine points from four matches with Rivers leading with better goals difference.

Nasarawa United extended their unbeaten run in the new season as they secured a goalless draw against Adamawa United.

MFM also secured their first point on the road after playing a 1-1 draw against Dakkada FC same as Akwa United getting a point in Ilorin against Kwara United as the game ended 1-1.

After the 1-1 draw against Dakkada in Uyo, the Olukoya Boys goes “Yaweh your name is Yaweh you are a miracle-working God your name is Yawehhhhhhh”…..Enjoy the video here👇👇👇👇#DAKMFM #NPFL21 pic.twitter.com/nIN2XsBPuB — MFMFCLagos (@MFMFC_Lagos) January 13, 2021

A stalemate was also recorded in Akure where Sunshine Stars forced Lobi Stars to a 2-2 draw.

At their adopted home ground in Kaduna, Kano Pillars pipped Plateau United 1-0 while Warri Wolves were ruthless; thrashing Katsina United 3-0.

In Owerri, Heartland bounced back to winning ways as they thumped Enyimba 2-0 in the day’s Oriental Derby.

Full Results

Abia Warriors 1-3 Jigawa GS

Kwara Utd 1-1 Akwa Utd

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa Utd 0-0 Nasarawa Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 Plateau Utd

Wikki 1-0 Rivers Utd

Rangers 2-1 FC Ifeanyiubah

Dakkada FC 1-1 MFM FC

Sunshine 2-2 Lobi Stars

Wolves 3-0 Katsina Utd

Heartland 2-0 Enyimba