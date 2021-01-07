The European football leagues are heating up and many of the top tier leagues are getting tight, whether at the top or in the relegation places. But some Nigerian players are helping their various sides to look up the table, especially Taiwo Awoniyi, at unfancied Union Berlin, whom he has propelled up the Bundesliga with goals and assists of late.

Below are some Nigerian goals out of Europe last weekend.

Awoniyi helps Union Berlin to giddy heights of 5th in the Bundesliga

Taiwo Awoniyi is making himself heard with his eye-catching performances for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old scored and provided an assist for his team in a 2-0 away win over Werder Bremen. Awoniyi provided a smart assist for Sheraldo Becker in the 12th minute and got his goal in the 28th with an impudent toe-poke.

The 2013 U-17 World Cup winner has now scored five goals in 12 matches and he is on course to better his best goals performance as a professional, which was seven goals in one season he achieved with Belgian club, Excel Mouscron in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons. Union Berlin are fifth on the table with 24 points, nine points off table leaders, Bayern Munich.

Eze produces goal of the season contender in the EPL

Eberechi Eze is not yet a member of the Super Eagles and uncapped by England, but on Sunday, he showed why both countries are seeking to have him in their national teams.

The 22-year-old started on the bench as Roy Hodgson tried to arrest the slump in form but he was sent on in the 40th minute for the injured Jeffrey Schlupp.

In the sixth minute of added-on time in the first half, Eze picked up the ball in his half and slalomed past four Sheffield United players before dispatching a low drive past Aaron Ramsdale for a goal of the season contender. He has now scored twice in 12 league appearances and Palace moved to 14th place with the three points.

Nwakaeme nets his 4th league goal

It has not been a great season for Anthony Nwakaeme and his Trabzonspor side but the former Super Eagles striker scored his fourth league goal in the 2-1 win over Fatih Karagumruk last Sunday.

The win took Trabzonspor to seventh place with 23 points, eight adrift of league leaders, Besiktas, who have a game in hand.

Umar pushes for Eagles place with hattrick

Former U-23 and Olympic bronze medal winner, Umar Sadiq is pushing for a call-up to the Super Eagles as he continued his great form for Segunda side, UD Almeria last Sunday with a hattrick against Ponferradina. Almeria won 3-1. Sadiq took his goals tally to nine in 18 league appearances for the promotion-chasing side.

All his goals were scored in the first 30 minutes of the encounter but he could have added a fourth in the first half but he smacked his shot against the upright. He was taken off in the 59th minute.

Almeria are third on the table with 41 points, one behind joint-leaders, Espanyol and Mallorca.