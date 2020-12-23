ADVERTISEMENT

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday announced that 107 international players from 41 countries are on opening-night rosters for the 2020-21 season, including a record 17 Canadian players and a record-tying 14 African players. This marks the seventh consecutive season that opening-night rosters feature at least 100 international players. All 30 teams have at least one international player.

For the seventh consecutive year, Canada (17 players) is the most-represented country outside of the U.S., followed by France (nine players), Australia (eight players), Serbia and Germany (six players each).

The Washington Wizards have an NBA-high seven international players. The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets each have six, while the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors each have five.

The 2020-21 NBA season begins tonight with a doubleheader as part of Kia NBA Tip-Off 2020. The first game features the Brooklyn Nets hosting the Golden State Warriors at 2 a.m. CAT. In the second game, the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers take on the LA Clippers at 5 a.m. CAT.

A record 34 players on opening-night rosters participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB) prior to starting their NBA careers, surpassing the previous record of 30 set in 2019-20. Former BWB campers include Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Jamal Murray (Nuggets; Canada; BWB Global 2015) and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012). BWB is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has seen 76 former campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents since 2001.

In addition to the 107 international players on 2020-21 opening-night rosters, there are 10 international players from a record-tying eight countries on “two-way” contracts, allowing them to play in up to 50 NBA games this season. There are also a number of American players with ties to other countries, including more than 30 players with at least one parent from Africa. Among the American players with ties to other countries are Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz; ties to the Philippines), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers; ties to Nigeria), Matisse Thybulle (76ers; ties to Australia and Haiti) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves; ties to the Dominican Republic).

The records for international players (113) and countries and territories represented (42) were set at the start of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

Below please find international player milestones and storylines for the upcoming season:

A record six international players were named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks; Greece; ties to Nigeria; All-NBA First Team); Luka Dončić (Mavericks; Slovenia; All-NBA First Team); Nikola Jokić (Nuggets; Serbia; All-NBA Second Team); Siakam (All-NBA Second Team); Rudy Gobert (Jazz; France; All-NBA Third Team); and Ben Simmons (76ers; Australia; All-NBA Third Team).

There are 14 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Goran Dragić (Miami Heat; Slovenia), Embiid, Marc Gasol (Lakers; Spain), Gobert, Al Horford (Oklahoma City Thunder; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Nets; Australia), Jokić, Kristaps Porzingis (Mavericks; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers; Lithuania), Siakam, Simmons and Nikola Vučević (Orlando Magic; Montenegro).

, Antetokounmpo and Dončić were voted the No. 1 and No. 2 players most likely to win 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (32% and 21% of votes, respectively), and tied for the No. 1 player with whom general managers would most want to start a franchise (43% of votes each). For the second straight season, Jokić was voted the best center in the NBA (50% of votes). Deni Avdija, who became the highest-drafted Israeli player ever when he was selected ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm®, is scheduled to make his regular-season debut when the Wizards visit the 76ers on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass.

Killian Hayes, who became the highest-drafted French player ever when he was selected seventh overall by the Detroit Pistons, is scheduled to make his regular-season debut when the Pistons visit the Timberwolves on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBA League Pass.

Nine players from or with at least one parent from Nigeria were selected in NBA Draft 2020, including Precious Achiuwa (Heat; Nigeria) and Udoka Azubuike (Jazz; Nigeria).

Below please find the full list of international players on 2020-21 opening-night rosters (active and inactive):

Country Name Team Ties to Other Countries** Angola Bruno Fernando Atlanta Hawks Argentina Facundo Campazzo* Denver Nuggets Australia Aron Baynes Toronto Raptors Australia Matthew Dellavedova Cleveland Cavaliers Australia Danté Exum Cleveland Cavaliers Australia Josh Green Dallas Mavericks Australia Joe Ingles Utah Jazz Australia Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Australia Patty Mills San Antonio Spurs Australia Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers Austria Jakob Poeltl San Antonio Spurs Bahamas Buddy Hield Sacramento Kings Bahamas Deandre Ayton* Phoenix Suns Nigeria Bosnia and Herzegovina Jusuf Nurkić Portland Trail Blazers Brazil Bruno Caboclo* Houston Rockets Brazil Cristiano Felicio Chicago Bulls Brazil Raul Neto Washington Wizards Cameroon Joel Embiid* Philadelphia 76ers Cameroon Pascal Siakam* Toronto Raptors Canada Nickeil Alexander-Walker New Orleans Pelicans Canada RJ Barrett* New York Knicks Canada Khem Birch Orlando Magic Canada Ignas Brazdeikis* New York Knicks Lithuania Canada Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies Canada Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies Canada Luguentz Dort* Oklahoma City Thunder Canada Cory Joseph Sacramento Kings Trinidad and Tobago Canada Mfiondu Kabengele LA Clippers Democratic Republic of the Congo Canada Trey Lyles San Antonio Spurs Canada Mychal Mulder Golden State Warriors Canada Jamal Murray* Denver Nuggets Canada Kelly Olynyk* Miami Heat Canada Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks Canada Tristan Thompson Boston Celtics Jamaica Canada Andrew Wiggins Golden State Warriors Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander* Oklahoma City Thunder Croatia Bojan Bogdanović Utah Jazz Croatia Luka Šamanić* San Antonio Spurs Croatia Dario Šarić* Phoenix Suns Croatia Ivica Zubac LA Clippers Czech Republic Tomáš Satoranský* Chicago Bulls Democratic Republic of the Congo Bismack Biyombo Charlotte Hornets Dominican Republic Al Horford Oklahoma City Thunder Egypt Abdel Nader Phoenix Suns Finland Lauri Markkanen* Chicago Bulls France Nicolas Batum* LA Clippers Cameroon France Sekou Doumbouya* Detroit Pistons Guinea France Evan Fournier Orlando Magic Algeria France Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz France Killian Hayes* Detroit Pistons France Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot Brooklyn Nets Democratic Republic of the Congo France Théo Maledon Oklahoma City Thunder France Frank Ntilikina* New York Knicks France Vincent Poirier Philadelphia 76ers Gabon Chris Silva Miami Heat Georgia Goga Bitadze* Indiana Pacers Germany Isaac Bonga* Washington Wizards Germany Isaiah Hartenstein* Denver Nuggets Germany Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Germany Dennis Schröder Los Angeles Lakers The Gambia Germany Daniel Theis Boston Celtics Germany Moritz Wagner Washington Wizards Greece Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Nigeria Greece Thanasis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Nigeria Israel Deni Avdija* Washington Wizards Italy Danilo Gallinari* Atlanta Hawks Italy Nicolò Melli New Orleans Pelicans Jamaica Nick Richards Charlotte Hornets Japan Rui Hachimura* Washington Wizards Benin Latvia Davis Bertans Washington Wizards Latvia Anžejs Pasečņiks* Washington Wizards Latvia Kristaps Porziņģis Dallas Mavericks Latvia Rodions Kurucs Brooklyn Nets Lithuania Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers Lithuania Deividas Sirvydis* Detroit Pistons Lithuania Jonas Valančiūnas* Memphis Grizzlies Montenegro Nikola Vučević Orlando Magic New Zealand Steven Adams New Orleans Pelicans Nigeria Precious Achiuwa Miami Heat Nigeria Udoka Azubuike Utah Jazz Nigeria Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves Republic of the Congo Serge Ibaka LA Clippers Spain Senegal Gorgui Dieng* Memphis Grizzlies Serbia Nemanja Bjelica Sacramento Kings Serbia Bogdan Bogdanović Atlanta Hawks Serbia Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets Serbia Boban Marjanović

Below please find the full list of international two-way players:

Country Name Team Ties to Other Countries** Australia Will Magnay New Orleans Pelicans Canada Nate Darling Charlotte Hornets France Adam Mokoka Chicago Bulls Republic of the Congo France Killian Tillie Memphis Grizzlies Greece Kostas Antetokounmpo* Los Angeles Lakers Nigeria Guinea Mamadi Diakite Milwaukee Bucks Italy Nico Mannion Golden State Warriors Japan Yuta Watanabe Toronto Raptors Senegal Tacko Fall Boston Celtics Senegal Karim Mané Orlando Magic Canada

*Participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB)

**Not an exhaustive list of every player tie