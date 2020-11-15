ADVERTISEMENT

A construction company, Lubrik Construction Company (LCC) has flagged off constriction of a clubhouse for the Guards Polo Club in Abuja as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The company’s chairman, Nasiru Danu, who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday said the facility will cost the firm about N500 million in construction and furnishing.

“The history of polo in Nigeria is not complete without the mention of the Army. Army brought polo to Nigeria that is why in supporting this very old sport we decided to site this facility here,” he said.

Mr Danu said the facility will be “first class complete with all facilities required for a befitting clubhouse”.

Facilities provided in the building, he said, will include restaurant and bar, kitchen, meeting room, lounges and open terrace.

Mr Danu said work on the project will be fast-tracked to ensure the facility is put to use as soon as possible.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, who laid the foundation block for the facility, expressed appreciation to the company for extending their support to the army.

Mr Buratai, a lieutenant general, said in view of the close history between the Nigerian Army and polo, the army high command is paying special attention to development of the sport in Nigeria.

The army chief, who was represented by Director of Army Policy and Plans, H.R. Momoh, a major general, said the army is working on major polo facilities around army installations around the country.

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, is among the dignitaries who attended the event.