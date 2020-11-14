ADVERTISEMENT

The ITTF Men’s World Cup kicked off on November 13 and there was a shocking loss for Nigeria’s No.1 player, Quadra Aruna, who was beaten by Slovenian player, Darko Jorgic.

According to the International Table Tenis Federation website, “the Slovenian has caused a major upset here in the final match of day [1], as he has managed to eliminate Quadri Aruna from the group stages and reach the round of 16!”

“Drawn in a group with two veterans of the sport, Darko Jorgic has shown his class and composure to come through with a decisive win. Sadly, for Aruna, he is unable to proceed to the knockouts on his sixth appearance at the Men’s World Cup,” the ITTF said.

The 32-year-old, ranked 20t in the world fell 4-2; 11-4, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4 to the 22-year-ol, ranked 34th in the world.

Attachments area