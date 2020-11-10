ADVERTISEMENT

A former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, has become a subject of ridicule on social media following his perceived ‘wrong’ prophesy about the just concluded United States General Elections.

Taribo, who is the General Overseer of Shelter in The Storm Miracle Ministries, in a now-viral video, predicted that Donald Trump will emerge as the winner in the US Election, with a slight margin over his fierce challenger, Joe Biden.

The footballer, who was part of the gold-winning Atlanta Olympics 1996 squad, had lamented that his earlier correct ‘predictions’ about the Edo and Ondo state Governorship elections were not made viral on social media, hence he specifically begged for the Trump version to be well circulated to further boost the prowess of his Ministry.

The former Inter and AC Millan star said, “Before the election in Edo, I said Obaseki would win. Is that true? Did he win? Nobody said it anywhere. Nobody quoted me anywhere. I also said in the Ondo election that Akeredolu would win. Is that true? Did he win? He won.

“Now, I want you to put this out the way I want it. Donald Trump will win the election by a slight split edge over Joe Biden. So, quote me and I want it to be out before time.”

However, it was the Democratic Party’s candidate, Mr Biden, who went on to win the election which is now being challenged in court by Mr Trump.

A Twitter user with the handle, @M4micheal wrote: He (Taribo) predicted and made it look like God was speaking through him. If Trump had won, his prediction would’ve been right and he would’ve told his congregation that God did it, but God isn’t an author of confusion.

Another user @mykkel3 wrote, “One thing I know about this wrong prophecy was that he wanted to glorify himself after the first two corrected ones, that was why he needed a camera to put it on social media…He forgot that he is not God.”

Here are other reactions to the Taribo video.