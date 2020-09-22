The 2020/21 football is underway in Europe and some Nigerian players have started banging in the goals in the various leagues.

Onuachu gets to four goals in five appearances

Paul Onuachu scored his fourth goal in five appearances for Racing Genk in their 3-1 win against Mechelen last Sunday. The striker who is teammates with Cyriel Dessers at Genk, was not invited for the friendly matches against Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire next month.

The gangly forward scored his team’s equaliser with a diving header in the 10th minute and completed his brace by scoring his side’s third on 68 minutes. In five appearances, Onuachu failed to score in two matches. Genk are ninth on the league table with eight points from six matches.

Moses gets his first Ligue 1 goal

Nantes player of the season, Moses Simon was the driving force for his team to come from being two goals down to earn a draw against v on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Super Eagles’ forward was starting his fourth match in the new Ligue 1 season, brought his side back into the encounter with a close-range finish in the 71st minute. Renaud Emond completed the comeback with the equaliser on 85 minutes, as the home team rescued a point.

The Nigerian almost won it at the death, but he could not connect properly with a cross that flew across the face of the goal.

Nantes have not started the season very well–with just five points from their first four matches.

Kalu scores Bordeaux consolation

Samuel Kalu rose off the Bordeaux bench to score the consolation goal for Bordeaux away at Lens on Saturday. Kalu, called up for the Super Eagles friendly matches in October, was listed as a substitute with compatriot, Josh Maja.

Kalu was thrown into the fray in the 81st minute and scored with a deft header in the fifth minute of added-on time. Bordeaux are 13th on the table with five points from four matches.

