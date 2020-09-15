Another Nigerian player, David Okereke, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Okereke’s positive status was confirmed by his Belgian team, Club Brugge, on Tuesday via a statement on their official website.

The club wrote: “Attacker David Okereke took a positive Corona test this morning. The attacker was immediately quarantined and will be retested next week.”

Okereke has thus become the third high-profile Nigeria player to test positive for Coronavirus.

Paul Onuachu of Genk and Samuel Kalu of Ligue 1 club Bordeaux also tested positive for COVID-19, but the duo have since recovered and are already back in action for their respective teams.

With the announcement by Club Brugge that Okereke has been quarantined, the Nigerian forward is automatically out of Sunday’s league clash against Zulte-Waregem.

The positive coronavirus test for Okereke is coming just after the player ended his long goal drought; scoring at the weekend in a 4-1 win over Waasland-Beveren.

The 23-year old has featured in four of the five league games played by Club Brugge this season; starting twice and coming on as a substitute on two other occasions.

Last season, he netted nine goals in the league.

Lately, there have been a handful of high-profile positive tests among sporting personalities; especially football players.

The list of sporting figures who recently tested positive for coronavirus includes the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt as French football stars Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29.2 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and 928,576 have died.

However, nearly 20 million have recovered.

