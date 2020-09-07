Aina returns to London to join newly-promoted Fulham

Olaoluwa Aina [Photo Credit: BSN Sports]
Olaoluwa Aina [Photo Credit: BSN Sports]

Super Eagles multi-functional defender, Olaoluwa Aina, according to Football Italia, has agreed to join newly-promoted Fulham, on an initial loan move, with an obligation to buy.

The versatile 23-year-old, who can play both as a left-back, right back, or as a wing-back had to leave Torino for Fulham to get minutes as the Turin-based side just signed Switzerland international left-back, Ricardo Rodriguez from AC Milan.

Aina made 37 appearances across all competitions for Torino in the 2019/20 season and contributed two assists. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, 28 was sent on loan to PSV, in the Netherlands before making the permanent switch to Torino.

He made his breakthrough at Chelsea, with his family, especially his father, having to make a lot of sacrifices to help him succeed. A two-time winner of the UEFA Youth League title with Chelsea in 2015/16 and 2014/15.

Aina has also won the English Premier League title with Chelsea while he made his international bow for Nigeria in 2017 and won bronze with the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament in 2019.

