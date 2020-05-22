Boxing: Anthony Joshua anticipating Mike Tyson’s comeback

Related News

The same way many people across the world are itching to see Mike Tyson return to the boxing ring, Nigeria-born British boxer Anthony Joshua also seems favourably disposed to the idea.

In an interview with GQ, Joshua who is currently the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion said he has no problem with Tyson making his ring return.

Tyson 53, hung his boxing gloves 15 years ago but lately, the former world’s undisputed heavyweight champion has been teasing a potential ring return – with the idea of taking part in exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.

Mike Tyson [PHOTO: Biography.com]

Tyson, in recent weeks, released several viral video clips showcasing his speed, power and physical form and Joshua has admitted that if indeed his boxing idol steps back into the ring, he would definitely be watching like many across the world.

“This is what we breathe. This is what we are. And especially someone like Iron Mike Tyson, that’s all that man knows. For everyone else it’s a comeback, but for him it’s just what he does. He’s a fighter, right? He’s probably just took a little break but for everybody else it’s like, ‘Oh my God! Mike Tyson is making a comeback!’ But for Mike Tyson it’s like, ‘This is what I do. I’m a fighter by nature’ so if he’s back in the ring then I would love to see it. I’d definitely be one of the viewers, that’s for sure,” Joshua told GQ.

“When I watched him on YouTube, I see a little kid at 13 and I truly believe, no matter what anybody has to say about Mike Tyson now in terms of what he went through when he was fighting and some of the controversies, the guy took himself from his neighbourhood which wasn’t the prettiest of scenes, up to an amateur champion, to the youngest ever world champion, to one of the most recognised faces of the sport of boxing.

“The only two faces I recognised in boxing, globally, were Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson – they’re the main faces of this sport – so from where he started to where he is now, he’s my ultimate motivation. The reason I say that is because he was the closest guy to my generation so he holds a special place in my heart.”

Tyson, in times past, has spoken highly of Anthony Joshua’s boxing prowess.