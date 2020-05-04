La Liga training to resume this week with season restart in June

Soccer clubs in Spain’s top two divisions will return to individual training this week for the first time since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, while organisers will aim to re-start the season in June, La Liga said on Monday.

A statement from the organising body said clubs would follow the league’s protocol for returning to training which had been agreed with Spain’s sports and health authorities and which guaranteed the safety of players and staff.

The protocol obliges players to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus before they can return to training facilities.

“These measures cover a period of approximately four weeks with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the government.

“Thus, together with the medical tests carried out by clubs, a staggered return to training has been implemented that will start with players training alone and with group activities prior to the return to competition, scheduled for June,” said the statement.

(Reuters/NAN)

