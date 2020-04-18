Enyeama ready to reignite career in South Africa

Related News

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has given a strong indication he is not done with his professional career after stating he would welcome offers for his services even from South Africa.

Enyeama told African Football HQ if top South African teams, Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs, come calling for him, he would not reject them, provided the terms suit him and his immediate family.

The goalkeeper has been a free agent since leaving Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille in 2018 but has been keeping fit while looking out for his next move.

Having spent over a decade in Europe, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has refused to rule out a return to African football specifically in South Africa’s Absa Premiership.

Enyeama, who is the Super Eagles’ most-capped player in history, claimed it would appeal to him, should his family be comfortable relocating.

“Yeah, why not? Johannesburg is a good place to be,” Enyeama confirmed. “If there’s an opportunity to play at Chiefs or Pirates, why not?

“Football is my life, football is my blood and if there is an opportunity to play and the terms and details are okay and my family and wife are okay with it, then we move.”

READ ALSO:

A two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyeama amassed 101 caps for Nigeria over 13 years before retiring from international football in 2015.

If he joins Chiefs, Enyeama would compete with fellow Nigerian shot-stopper, Daniel Akpeyi, for the number one jersey.

Orlando Pirates also have some Nigerian history with former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Willy Opara, holding sway with the Buccaneers.

In January 2019, Enyeama had said he was keen to play again, and in July 2019 he went on trial with French club Dijon.

Despite not being offered a contract by Dijon, he expressed gratitude to the club.