Oliseh clarifies stance not to coach Nigeria again

Ex-Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has released a video affirming his loyalty to Nigeria.

The video is coming on the heels of an earlier interview granted by the former Ajax and Juventus midfielder where he said he would never consider handling the national team again.

Oliseh accused his former employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, of discrimination and an unfavourable working environment bound to spell doom.

He said his position is not to abandon Nigeria outrightly but if the unfavourable scenario persists, he will never accept to coach the national team again

“I will never abandon my country Nigeria, I am a proud Nigerian and I will always be available to help my country,” Oliseh who wore 55 caps for the Super Eagles began in a video posted Thursday on his official twitter handle.

“Now what I will like to clarify is that as long as the situation is as it is now, as long as our own citizens are not being given the right treatments and are not being allowed to get the same working conditions like foreigners get when they come to coach our motherland, I am not interested in coaching.”

The former Dortmund player added: “I have sacrificed my life on more than one occasion to help my country come far so for that reason I just wanted to be clear on this fact.”

“The fact that I, at this moment do not feel that I will like to coach Nigeria again is nothing to do with my people.

“That is to do with the fact that the conditions that are there for Nigerian citizens who coach the Super Eagles are not the same that are given to foreigners and for that reason, a Nigerian is doomed to fail if they take over.”

The NFF, for now, have kept mum on the allegations made by Oliseh.

